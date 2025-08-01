Out of Pocket: Silk pocket squares by Kilby honor the history of New Orleans | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Kilby, a custom suiting atelier in New Orleans, has released a line of limited edition silk pocket squares depicting recreations of five different postcards. Ranging in date from 1860 to 1940, the artwork captures the magic and rich history of the Crescent City.

James and Kristen Collier, the husband-and-wife duo behind Kilby, say the pieces in the collection, which are sized so that they can also be worn as scarves, are designed to add refined character to formal wear, with a quiet nod to New Orleans.

“The vintage postcards we chose feature more off-the-beaten-path imagery, like Pontchartrain Beach and the Rex parade going down Canal.” Kristen says of the scarves designed in-house with help from Sonny Mitchell, and handmade in a small workshop in Italy, where they also craft the brand’s ties.

“Sonny was a big help with choosing the colors on the borders,” James says. “In the suiting world, the border is the most important part because it’s the part that shows when it’s folded up and worn as an actual pocket square.”

A few of the postcards were found in James’ father’s vast collection of old New Orleans print pieces. “My dad is a graphic designer, and he’s done a lot of local work–everything from the D-Day Museum to a Jazz Fest poster–and he not only has his work from over the years, but a treasure trove of stuff,” James says, “including thousands of old New Orleans postcards.”

The couple plans to release annual, limited-edition silk scarf collections in the future, so stay tuned for their next release and the imagery that will accompany.

“We love New Orleans, and this collection is a special way to honor the history,” Kristen says.

See some of the scarves from the collection below, and learn more about the Carte Postale limited edition drop on their website here.