Inside NYFW with Lexie Polito

Ah, New York Fashion Week: It’s the epitome of stateside high fashion. A place where the elite go to play and designers shed some light on what we should all expect to see in stores and on magazine covers next season. And while many of us tend to watch the shows via an online live stream or afterward on Instagram stories, one Baton Rouge fashionista got to see the week unfold live from the Big Apple.

If you follow inRegister on Instagram (@inregister) you would have noticed that last week Lexie Polito not only took over the concrete jungle, but she also gave our followers an inside look into the total NYFW experience. We sat down with Polito and discussed some of the things you might not have seen on social media:

How long have you been going to NYFW?

I started going to fashion week just this past year, so this season was my second time!

Which show did you attend?

I went to the Alice + Olivia Fall 2020 show. The whole line was inspired by “The Globetrotter” so it was such a unique show. I actually was shopping in the brand’s Soho store and became instant friends with one of their stylists, who ended up inviting me to their shows. Talk about right place, right time!

View this post on Instagram 🤍fashion week fun🤍 #nyfw2020 A post shared by InRegister Magazine (@inregister) on Feb 10, 2020 at 12:26pm PST

What is your favorite part of the week?

This is tough, but definitely the style on the streets by far! It’s so fun to see all the celebrities and influencers out and about between different shows. Oh, and I love getting to see all the different trends.

If you had to pick your top two favorite trends from NYFW, what would they be?

This is easy: color blocking and monochromatic, for sure.

Is there anything you did not expect to see during NYFW that you saw at the shows?

The color marigold–which will be great for LSU games, by the way. And I was also surprised that colorful leather and mixed prints seem to be a trend for fall 2020. Also, Alice + Olivia seems to be bringing back the camo trend this fall, which I wasn’t expecting.

What is one thing you would tell someone going to NYFW for the first time?

My first piece of advice would be not to overdo it with too many shows, because you still want your own time to enjoy the city! Also, for the days you attend the shows, it’s so fun to have @glamsquad come to your hotel room for hair and makeup.

And lastly, what are your No. 1 hotel and restaurant recommendations for Fashion Week?

I always love staying at the Mercer Hotel in Soho; the design is so trendy and the service is so amazing. And my recommendation for a hip and fun dinner is Beauty & Essex. It gives all the fashion week vibes.

