inRegister’s Mother’s Day gift guides
While homemade breakfast in bed and macaroni cards still have a certain charm, the mothers of the Capital City deserve some real pampering come May 12. To help in the process–and to rescue those last-minute shoppers (be sure to send this to Dad)–we rounded up some of our favorite finds from boutiques around Baton Rouge. Click the links below for purchasing information:
- Golden Goose Superstar sneakers, $495. Aria
- Destination Dinner Cooking Class: Capri, $135. Gourmet Girls
- Corkcicle bucket cooler, $130. Texture
- Classic straw Panama hat, $34. Wanderlust by Abby
- Turkish towel, $38. Head Over Heels
- Collins Nylon sunglasses, $255. Krewe
- Tory Burch convertible cross-body purse, $258. NK Boutique
- Matouk Linens “Lowell” sham, from $68. Custom Linens
- Shagreen and lucite tray, $124. Mint
- Fur slippers, $98. Edit by LBP
- Diptyque “Bailes” candle, $65. Kiki
- Vietri hibiscus glass vase, $70. Custom Linens
- Nautical striped pajama set, $118. Currie
- Custom stationery, from $26. The Keeping Room
- Porcelain flower diffuser, $98. Mint
- Custom rainbow clutch, $240. Eros
- Hand-painted Champagne, message for pricing. Melissa Troxell
- Hérmes pop-up book, $45. Red Onion
- Marco Bicego “Petali” flower post earrings, $2,810. Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry
- “Lilla” heels, $440. Dee Keller
- Asian voyage bon bon box. Gourmet Girls
- Manicure and pedicure, $75. Avant Tous Beauty Bar & Spa
What gift guides do you want to see next? Let us know in the comments below.
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!