inRegister’s Mother’s Day gift guides

While homemade breakfast in bed and macaroni cards still have a certain charm, the mothers of the Capital City deserve some real pampering come May 12. To help in the process–and to rescue those last-minute shoppers (be sure to send this to Dad)–we rounded up some of our favorite finds from boutiques around Baton Rouge. Click the links below for purchasing information:

  1. Golden Goose Superstar sneakers, $495. Aria
  2. Destination Dinner Cooking Class: Capri, $135. Gourmet Girls
  3. Corkcicle bucket cooler, $130. Texture
  4. Classic straw Panama hat, $34. Wanderlust by Abby
  5. Turkish towel, $38. Head Over Heels
  6. Collins Nylon sunglasses, $255. Krewe
  7. Tory Burch convertible cross-body purse, $258. NK Boutique

  1. Matouk Linens “Lowell” sham, from $68. Custom Linens
  2. Shagreen and lucite tray, $124. Mint
  3. Fur slippers, $98. Edit by LBP
  4. Diptyque “Bailes” candle, $65. Kiki
  5. Vietri hibiscus glass vase, $70. Custom Linens
  6. Nautical striped pajama set, $118. Currie
  7. Custom stationery, from $26. The Keeping Room
  8. Porcelain flower diffuser, $98. Mint

  1. Custom rainbow clutch, $240. Eros
  2. Hand-painted Champagne, message for pricing. Melissa Troxell
  3. Hérmes pop-up book, $45. Red Onion
  4. Marco Bicego “Petali” flower post earrings, $2,810. Lee Michael’s Fine Jewelry
  5. “Lilla” heels, $440. Dee Keller
  6. Asian voyage bon bon box. Gourmet Girls
  7. Manicure and pedicure, $75. Avant Tous Beauty Bar & Spa

