In Bloom: Spring party looks for a flourishing social season
You’re never fully dressed without a…flower? Or maybe that’s just our opinion.
Spring is known as the season when the flowers are in full bloom. And often, the springtime social calendar is as robust as a full-sun flowerbed. From weddings to galas, it seems like there is an event every weekend—and on some weekdays, too.
Taking cues from bouquets created by Forage Floral Design’s Meredith Cooper, we styled spring soirée looks from local boutiques that speak to the vibrant florals that make the season so popular. The backdrop of the Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion proves these ensembles are fit for springtime fun, and even the most formal occasions.
Keep scrolling for all of the outfits, and to see how Cooper created the collection of flower arrangements, click here.
Extra Lime
Lapointe sequin ostrich sleeve dress, $1,850, Aria.
Black Suede Studio “Brea” heels, $298, Aria
Rosé All Day
Helsi “Margot” gown, $798, Chatta Box Boutique
Black Suede Studio “Brea” heels, $298, Aria
White Lie
Acler “Isla” maxi skirt, $495, Chatta Box Boutique
Acler “Isla” top, $250, Chatta Box Boutique
Bloom & Grow
Heartbeat mini dress, $295, Hemline Highland Road
Stairs and Stripes
Aknvas rose shirt, $450, Aria | Aknvas “Brianna” mini skirt, $395, Aria
Staud “Brigitte” mule, $375, Aria | Staud “Carmella” beaded clutch, $395, Aria
Lizzie Fortunato “Ernesto” earrings, $240, Aria
Summer Haze
“Amiko” dress, $680, August Boutique
Sitting Pretty
Staud “Wells” dress, $325, Aria | Black Suede Studio “Isabel” heels, $325
Island Time
Tiered ruffle skirt, $525, Edit by LBP | Crop top, $325, Edit by LBP
Scrunch sandals, $428, Edit by LBP