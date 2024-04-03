Model Silsbee Lyssy. Photos by Kylie Kissinger.

In Bloom: Spring party looks for a flourishing social season

|
By
-

You’re never fully dressed without a…flower? Or maybe that’s just our opinion.

Spring is known as the season when the flowers are in full bloom. And often, the springtime social calendar is as robust as a full-sun flowerbed. From weddings to galas, it seems like there is an event every weekend—and on some weekdays, too.

Taking cues from bouquets created by Forage Floral Design’s Meredith Cooper, we styled spring soirée looks from local boutiques that speak to the vibrant florals that make the season so popular. The backdrop of the Louisiana Old Governor’s Mansion proves these ensembles are fit for springtime fun, and even the most formal occasions.

Keep scrolling for all of the outfits, and to see how Cooper created the collection of flower arrangements, click here.

Extra Lime

Lapointe sequin ostrich sleeve dress, $1,850, Aria.
Black Suede Studio “Brea” heels, $298, Aria

Rosé All Day

Helsi “Margot” gown, $798, Chatta Box Boutique
Black Suede Studio “Brea” heels, $298, Aria

White Lie

Acler “Isla” maxi skirt, $495, Chatta Box Boutique
Acler “Isla” top, $250, Chatta Box Boutique

Bloom & Grow

Heartbeat mini dress, $295, Hemline Highland Road

Stairs and Stripes

Aknvas rose shirt, $450, Aria  |  Aknvas “Brianna” mini skirt, $395, Aria
Staud “Brigitte” mule, $375, Aria  |  Staud “Carmella” beaded clutch, $395, Aria
Lizzie Fortunato “Ernesto” earrings, $240, Aria

Summer Haze

“Amiko” dress, $680, August Boutique

Sitting Pretty

Staud “Wells” dress, $325, Aria  |  Black Suede Studio “Isabel” heels, $325

Island Time

Tiered ruffle skirt, $525, Edit by LBP  |  Crop top, $325, Edit by LBP
Scrunch sandals, $428, Edit by LBP

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Show Face: From décor to...

This season, facial features are making their way to clothes, home décor and even coffee

The new BeautyFindr app aims...

When AnnaBeth Guillory was in the throes of a beauty emergency, she discovered there wasn’t an

The new Hogs House offers...

OLOL Children’s Hospital and Hogs for the Cause collaborated with the community on a new family

At 98, Ruth Gascon continues...

Ruth Hebert Gascon draws inspiration from the sun as it bathes a portion of the canvas she’s

Room by Room: A builder’s...

Design pro Kristina Petit helped transform the home of Brandon and Ronyell

TRENDING STORIES