If the shoe fits: Summer sandals on our shopping list

If you’re like us, summer shoes have your heart. Closed-toe pumps have their place, but a strappy wedge sandal? Now you’re talking.

Because Baton Rouge weather allows for sandals to be worn nearly year-round, we think investing in a few new pairs every year is not just justified, but a necessity. However, deciding which pairs to opt for is a challenge. To make an informed decision, we rounded up a list of some of our top picks from local boutiques. Click on the posts below for pricing and purchasing information.

Baby Blues

We think Keith Urban was wrong when he sang, “Blue ain’t your color.” The universally flattering shade is perfect for adding a little something extra to summer outfits. We think the two pairs below would be great with jeans and with cocktail dresses, making them the ideal investment.

Prints on Point

It’s a wild world, so why not wear a little of it on your feet? We’re loving out-of-the-box prints this summer, and we think they’re the perfect pieces for transitioning to fall–especially the cowhide!

Cha Cha Slide

Who doesn’t love a low-maintenance shoe? Easy to slip on and head to the pool, beach, dinner or just to Target, slides are our go-to for everyday this summer. Check out all of our picks in this story from the inRegister archives.

Twinkle Toes

Bring on the bling. Metallic and embellished flats are catching our eyes this season. Pair them with a casual linen look to allow them to receive the attention they deserve.

Boogie Shoes

Who says nude can’t steal the show? These heels prove that the neutral shade can be eye-catching.

What shoes are on your shopping list this summer? Let us know in the comments below, or by tagging us on Instagram or Facebook.