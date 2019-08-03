Hair brained: Heads up for the hottest trend in accessories
With a reboot of Gossip Girl in the works, it only makes sense that this summer’s hottest trend is causing us to have a major Blair Waldorf moment. That’s right, headbands and hair scarves are back, and hopefully here to stay. Whether you’re going to brunch, a ball game or even taking a stroll on the Upper East Side, there is a hair accessory for every occasion—and every price point, too.
