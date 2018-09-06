Gold standard: Game-changing fashion for football season

While we may not be reaching for chunky sweaters, jeans and boots quite yet, fall still means a fashion transition for Baton Rougeans and football fans everywhere. With weekend after weekend demanding a new and perfectly color-coordinated outfit, the balancing act between fashionable and themed becomes a constant battle. To gain some inspiration on tailgate-worthy looks, we reached out to some of our favorite local bloggers to learn how they choose a season’s worth of looks.

Karli Willis, @karli_willis

“I love finding great gold pieces like this gold crop top so I can wear them to both LSU and Saints games,” says Willis, who posts the behind-the-scenes details on all of her lust-worthy looks on her blog. “Local boutiques always have a great game-day section that makes it easy to find the perfect tailgating outfit.”

Angelle Marix, @dashing_darlin

“Dressing for college football tailgating can be hard in the South since it is still so hot,” says Marix, who is known to her online following as Dashing Darlin’. “I personally love to feel comfortable yet cute. I recommend going with a solid top–gold is always my first choice–and just pair it with some denim and booties.”

Natalie Pham, @weartofindit

“My favorite game-day pieces revolve around what makes me feel comfortable on a Louisiana Saturday night, as well as a daytime tailgating,” says Pham. “I go for rompers or sets, and most of my favorites come from boutiques around Baton Rouge!”

Kerrie Kikendall, @allthingskeki

“When I think about getting my game-day outfit together, I go with comfortability and versatility,” says Kikendall. “That’s why I love this sheer top by BCBG Generation, which works for our crazy Louisiana weather.”

Kayle Riccobono, @rougewithlove

“I try to keep my game day look comfortable but still cute,” says the blogger and mom of two. “A soft LSU tee, cut-off denim shorts and a pair of boots are the perfect look for a day of tailgating!”

Caroline Marchand, @frillseekerblog

“Since there are so many game days each season, its fun for me to experiment with my outfits rather than feel like I have to commit to one perfectly thought-out look,” says Marchand, the blogger behind Frill Seeker. “This season you’ll find me in matching sets, sneakers, lightweight earrings, and my beloved belt bag instead of a clear purse. All of these pieces will keep me cool and comfy with minimal effort. Also, I tend to stay away from wearing purple and gold together. Sorry, LSU–they clash!”