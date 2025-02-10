Get to know new Mid City shop, Good Choices Co.

Photo courtesy of Good Choices Co.

We make choices every day, so why can’t they all be good? A new sustainable fashion store is making that easier. At Good Choices Co., it might actually be impossible to make a bad choice.

Haley Miller, founder of Good Choices Co., originally started with 225 Thrift on Instagram in 2020.

“I began by selling secondhand items through bidding posts and stories. It started as a small, fun project,” she says. “Over time, it grew into something I truly enjoyed and believed in. Eventually, I rebranded to Good Choices Co. to better reflect the mission behind the business and to help it reach a larger audience.”

A series of soft openings at the brick-and-mortar location in Mid City began on February 8.

“It’s a place where people can not only shop but also try on items to ensure they love them before making a purchase,” she says. “We’re also excited to partner with other local makers and curators to bring a variety of sustainable options into our store. Plus, the floor is pink, so you’ll definitely want to stop in just for that!”

Good Choices Co. promotes sustainable shopping and offers new vintage pieces weekly with all different styles and bold prints. Miller says the style of clothing is often described by customers as grandma chic, maximalist and eclectic.

“Our goal is to create a space where everyone can feel free to express themselves through fashion,” she explains. “Confidence and beauty come from within, and we want people to feel empowered when they shop at Good Choices Co.”
Good Choices Co. will be open every Saturday in February and Thursdays through Saturdays in March.
Learn more about Good Choices Co. and take a virtual visit with this First Look by 225 Magazine.

