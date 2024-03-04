Stock image.

Get St. Patrick’s Day ready with March’s color of the month

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, and, more importantly, the Wearin’ of the Green Parade, March 16, are just a few weeks away. And if you want to avoid getting pinched, you better get your green together.

Why not wear green all month long, though? The shops around town are stocked with green garments to keep you pinch-free. Read on to see our favorite picks.

A romper makes putting together an outfit so much easier! Pair this romper from Hemline with some comfy sneakers, and you’re ready to hit the parades.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AugustBatonRouge (@augustbatonrouge)

Stripes are in! We are loving this blue and green striped set from August. This versatile fit can be worn to run errands around town or as a cover-up for a pool day.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ariabatonrouge (@ariabatonrouge)

It’s finally starting to warm up! That means it’s officially sandal season. These green Simon Miller sandals from Aria add a fun pop of color to any outfit.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NK BOUTIQUE BATON ROUGE (@nkboutique)

Just like a romper, a set makes it so easy to create an outfit. This green-spotted set from NK just screams spring.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge)

If you’re looking to browse around, Love has you covered. With so many green options, you’ll be sure to find something you love.

