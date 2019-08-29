Game-winning outfit inspiration with local influencers

Pretty soon, the sun will find its home in the western sky, and it will be Saturday night in Death Valley–I know, it gave me chills, too. But before Tiger fans can pack into the stadium that, side-note, now sells alcohol, a few key decisions must be made–like where to tailgate, what to bring, what time to leave after because #contraflow, and, most importantly, what to wear. By now, boutiques all over Baton Rouge are full of purple, gold and tiger-print items ready to make their way into your closet. And although that’s reason enough for a Tiger fan to get hype, one group in Baton Rouge is especially excited: local bloggers and Instagram influencers.

So to find out what looks are going to be a major win this season, we met with four local influencers and found out what they’re most likely to be seen in at a tailgate or on the gameday ‘gram:

Kerrie Kikendall

@allthingsconsideredbykeki

Bio: Louisiana Life + Style Blogger 📍Baton Rouge, Louisiana

“This season I’m all about local. Shopping local is something that I love to do and I love supporting. There are so many great stores and brands that we have right here in Baton Rouge. For example, this Sweet Baton Rouge ‘Local’ tee in purple and gold will be on repeat for me this football season.”

Dr. Brittney J. Fusilier

@brittfusilier

Bio: ⚜️Louisiana Lifestyle #Influencer

Wife|Mom of 2|LSU alum

Pharmacist|Entrepreneur

“I’m here for the minimalist fall look! My go to for an LSU game day is a mustard dress paired with my favorite chic necklace from @porterlyondesigns! Oh, and don’t forget your clear bag; @labelmeinlove has the cutest customizable options!”

Brittany Comeaux

@brittany_comeaux

Bio: Baton Rouge, La

Wife & Mom x3

Always sharing my favorite Fashion & Beauty Finds + Mom Life at www.BrittComeaux.com

“I’m a big fan of dressing up a cute gameday tee. Right now, I’m addicted to layering gold chains and bracelets. I also love the matching separates trend we’ve been seeing everywhere. I think rocking a cute mustard-toned set over your LSU gear would be perfect for a fall night in Tiger Stadium.”

Melanie Anderson

@imlivingforthesummer

Bio: Casual style on a teacher’s budget✌🏻💙

Mommy to girls – @zacharybelles coach

📍BR #Louisiana

“Corduroy is my fave way to incorporate fall fashion into my wardrobe when its still super hot out! Throw on a corduroy mini with a gameday tee–or a solid tiger-print one–and a fun statement earring, and you’ve got a fall-approved look for Saturday night in Death Valley!”

Leslie Presnall

@southernflairblog

Bio: Baton Rouge Lifestyle Blogger 💜💛

💁🏻‍♀️ Your local go-to girl

🍸Happy Hour Club Meets Monthly!

⚜Founder: @brfashioncouncil

“One trend we’re seeing a lot of this fall is snake print. We’re seeing it in tops, dresses, bags, shoes and accessories. But what’s even more exciting is that we’re seeing a fun spin on this for LSU gameday. Lots of local boutiques have purple and gold snake print patterns! It will be a fun way to incorporate this fall trend into our tailgating style in a really original way!” Check out one of Presnall’s snake print picks here.

Which looks are you excited to score big with this season? Be sure to tag us in all of your gameday pictures, and let us know your favorite football fashion trends in the comments below!