From ‘225’: Clothing stylist and designer Tiffany Hill shares her skin care advice

Tiffany Hill doesn’t wear a lot of makeup. She lets her skin do the talking. The California native’s sunkissed brown skin seems effortlessly radiant. But a flawless, glowing complexion didn’t happen overnight for the 27-year-old model, fashion designer and stylist. It’s something she prioritized by using natural products, committing to frequent self-care and eating intentionally.

Growing up, Hill learned about the internal and external benefits of a holistic lifestyle from her mother. After she began being more conscious of the food she ate and products she used, she started seeing improvements in her menstrual health and skin.

“Through your skin, you can tell what’s going on in your life,” Hill says.