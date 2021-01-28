Found florals to enhance your spring wardrobe

“Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking.” But seriously, like the rest of us, Miranda Priestly knows that flower prints and patterns for the upcoming season are hardly trend-setting fashion statements, though that isn’t why we turn to them time and time again. Far from overdone, the soft palettes and feminine flair of a rosebud-strewn dress or lily-white blouse have led the pack for centuries without losing their bloom, and we at inRegister—in spite of the short delight of winter—look forward to their return every year.

So if you’re ready to get in the swing of spring, click the pictures below to check out some arguably groundbreaking florals from a few of our favorite local boutiques.

Nothing says spring like these pink flowers and flutter sleeves.

The perfect pair for a cooler spring day: a smocked floral skort and a bright pink sweater.

This may just be the perfect spring statement dress.

Picture this: Relaxing poolside on a sunny day while sporting this precious floral suit.

Get vacation-ready with a floral tunic–or pretend you’re somewhere exotic while basking under the Louisiana sun.

Who else is ready for fun tops and denim shorts?

Ruffles and florals. It simply does not get much better than that.

Darker-toned florals are perfect for transitioning into spring, which means that this dress is just about ready for its day in the sun.

