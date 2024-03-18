Photo courtesy Chattabox Boutique.

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking finds from local boutiques

It’s time to put away the winter coats and sweaters to make room for airy and vibrant spring styles. We found some truly groundbreaking floral pieces at Baton Rouge boutiques that would be a welcome addition to any warm-weather wardrobe.

From delicately embroidered blossoms to bold botanical prints, these unique picks exude the refreshing energy of the season. Read on to see what made our list.

What’s better than purple and gold? A purple and gold floral print. With many style options to choose from, Chattabox has you covered for transitioning into spring fashion and supporting the LSU tigers in style.

Believe it or not, it’s nearly bikini season. Bring the garden to the beach with this set from Hemline. After all, who doesn’t love the red and pink color combination for spring?

 

This ruffled floral dress from Aria is for the girly girls. Pair it with a heel in one of the many colors featured in the print, or add sneakers for a casual look.

 

Did someone say garden party? This romper from Love has a unique floral pattern that would be great for an outdoor get-together this spring and later this summer.

This fun and light button-down blouse from Bella Bella is a springtime must-have. It’s perfect for a day spent at Alex Box Stadium and even doubles as a cover-up for the beach or pool.

 

This is not your grandma’s floral pattern. The unique abstract print and color combination both perfectly complement the simple silhouette of this party dress from August Boutique.

