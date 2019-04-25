Floats our boat: Local finds from swimsuits to sundresses

Easter is in the rearview and we’re officially declaring it summer–well, almost. With events moving outside and temperatures already soaring, we’re getting our wardrobe ready for the new season. Since local boutiques always have the best finds, we rounded up a few of our favorites. Click on the accounts below for pricing and purchasing information:

These sandals are everything we’ve ever wanted–thanks, Dee Keller. And, who can resist a nice coordinating set?

We’ll take both suits! Now, which earrings should we opt for?

A classic white dress is absolutely essential. We love the addition of layered chains to elevate the look.

Nautical but with a twist. White jeans are essential for any warm-weather wardrobe.

Black and white or pink and orange?

A stretchy bandeau suit is perfect for day-long beach adventures.

This is our pick for Jazz Fest and any other summer festival.

If you ask us, one-pieces are the new bikinis.

A hat with colorful stitching is the perfect way to make a simple linen top pop.

How do you style your summer wardrobe? Tag us on Instagram and Facebook at @inRegister to show us! Hint: we love to share your images on our story!