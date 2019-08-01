Work it: Fitness instructors share their favorite leggings

Finding the perfect pair of leggings is an experience like no other. Far superior to denim, leggings can carry you from the treadmill to the grocery store and even to dinner if you’re doing it right. However, because of the item’s many uses, the ideal pair must be stretchy but not see-through, flattering but not constricting, fashionable but practical, and the list goes on.

With a drawer bursting with legging rejects, we reached out to the professionals: local fitness instructors. After all, who knows better? See their go-to pairs below:

Kristen Arsenault, owner and instructor: Avocado

“The softest! I love a pair of leggings that I can work out in, but I also can relax in. When working out, these are light and they stay in place while I run. At the same time, they are made of soft and breathable fabric that makes for great loungewear.”

Stacye Graham, lead instructor: Ultracor

“A studio staple, these leggings are the go-to for your best workout wear. They are so smooth, perfectly fitted and bold, and the built-in underwear is a huge plus!”

Gianna Ferrante, Tread instructor: P.E Nation

“Our trendiest brand that has the LA feel. Our P.E pieces have the bold pops of color that really make a statement.”

Amy Guilbeau, lead TRX and barre instructor: Koral

“The Lustrous Leggings are our top pick for street-to-studio wear. They have a metallic, sleek look, but they are very functional for workouts.”

Dana Guillory, instructor: Lululemon “Align”

“These are my favorite pants because they are buttery soft with a high waist. They’re great for teaching and practicing. I think I have them in every color. I’m just a little obsessed!”

Betsy Campbell, instructor: Carbon38 “Takara”

“They are my absolute favorite leggings. They are very stylish, as well as comfortable and flattering. I can work out, then transition to running errands or grabbing lunch.”

Anna Blackstone, instructor: Lululemon

“Their leggings are my all-time favorites. I work both the business side and the personal training/exercise-instructing side. It is very easy to dress up my leggings with a great jacket for business meetings!”

Natalie Mancuso, yoga instructor: Lululemon “Align Pant II 25”

“They are slightly cropped for Louisiana heat, buttery soft and move with you during low-impact activity from the high waist down.”

April Hill, owner and instructor: K-Deer

“I love K-Deer leggings because they fit great, wear well in out hot yoglates classes and are flattering on all bodies. K-Deer is a woman-owned company, and they give back to numerous foundations that are near and dear to my heart.”

Yoglates II South is hosting a pop-up shop this Saturday, August 3, from 8 to 11 a.m. with Athleta, feature free classes at 7:30 and 9 a.m. The studio is also hosting another pop-up on August 14 with Simply Chic. For more information, follow along on social media here.

Mindee Haydel, instructor: Fabletics “High-Waisted PowerFlex” leggings

“I love these leggings because they stay put even with running and plyometrics, with the added bonus that they are super cute!”

Nicole Cummins, owner and instructor: Beyond Yoga and Lululemon

“Both of these brands have the best fabrics! I could live in any Beyond Yoga top and ‘Spacedye’ pants. They are made of the softest fabrics, and have just enough compression and don’t show sweat. Lululemon has amazing technical fabrics for any kind of activity. I’m obsessed with their ‘Enlight’ bra, ‘Align’ pants and my “barre3 X Lululemon Train Times” tight. They have amazing compression and the coolest camo print.”

Monika Guiberteau, instructor: Kavala Collective

“I am a dance teacher and a barre3 instructor, so I live in athletic wear. I need good quality and a good fit that makes me feel comfortable and confident. Not only is Kavala Collective my preferred choice to wear, but I am also an ambassador for it. Their line is good quality, high-waisted, good compression fit but also breathable, shows no sweat and are not see-through. It checks off everything. And at Kavala, everything is made for land or sea. You can wear it to surf or take a yoga class on the beach.”

Renee Crochet, instructor: Koral

“The compression never wears out!”

Holly Whittington, instructor: DYI

“The most comfortable leggings I own. I love that they’re stretchy yet compressive at the same time. Also, Fabletics sports bras are great because they have really cute styles with comfortable and breathable fabric.”

Nichole Lee, owner and instructor at Northshore location: Koral

“They are the perfect length for a full-length legging. I don’t have to worry about them bunching around my knees or ankles from extra length.”

Lauren Hill, owner and instructor at Brusly location: Strut This

“I love the fit and design of the leggings. I also love Lululemon sports bras, and Tucketts for toe socks.”

Shelly Saurage, founder, owner and instructor: Strut This leggings

“Of course, my favorite tanks are anything with our brand logo. I love representing all the female empowerment that our studios encompass. Next to our favorite tanks, Strut This leggings have the most amazing fit, and the fun, bold print choices that represent our studio vibes. Besides looking cute, they hug in all the right places and don’t slip down, making them perfect for pliés.”

Tonia Meeus, instructor: Lululemon “Align Pant II 25”

“I love how soft they feel, and the colors they come in. They keep their form, and, most importantly, they’re not see-through.”

