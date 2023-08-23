Finds for harnessing your main character moment | By Sally Grace Cagle -

Whether it’s your birthday, a bachelorette party or just a fun-filled Friday, even the most modest among us deserve their main-character moment. Even if you shy away from spotlight, there are outfits can make you shine on special occasions.

Keep scrolling for a few local finds that will get you ready for the role, so your main character can take center stage.

When we think “main character” we think of local celebrity Martha Gottwald and her brand Neubyrne. The playful patterns and stand-out silhouettes found in every design are anything but basic. Her Drake dress pictured above features a high-low skirt and her signature balloon sleeve.

You can wear neutral colors and still have your main character moment, as this ensemble by Aria proves. This sequin set by AKNVAS can be worn multiple ways, but we think there’s no better way than together.

Stand out at the Saints game in this option from Lukka. The gold, metallic print will help you shine, and the floor-length style makes it a showstopper, while the tie waist and pockets make it comfortable and practical.

This cocktail dress at August radiates main-character energy. Tied up with three sparkly bows on top, the strapless silhouette and shimmery, paint print make this dress different from anything we’ve seen.

If sequins or patterns aren’t for you, find this pink, playful, mini dress at Hemline Highland Road. The pleating, ruffled layers and pop of color will still help you stand out, and it also comes in blue.

Adding these gold platform heels from HerringStones could create a stand out outfit from just about anything. Accessories are an easy way to give your look something extra, so reach for your oversized earrings and brightly colored bag to instantly add main-character energy.