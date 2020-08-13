Family affair: Elevate the everyday with casual but chic looks

If the absence of elaborate date nights, large parties and even friendly get-togethers has taught us one thing, it’s that it doesn’t take a monumental occasion to make a day special. Rather, life is all about the small and special moments shared with the ones closest to us. Leggings have their place, but spending days with family is reason enough to dress up. Voluminous maxi dresses and playful patterns are as ideal for lounging by the pool as they are for an elaborate dinner that you and your loved ones cook together. Below are looks from local boutiques that pair well with bare feet and good company.

PRETTY IN PINK

Left: Karina Grimaldi floral dress, $262, Eros

Right: Self-Portrait maxi dress, $460, Aria. Mignonne Gavigan “Rae” earrings, $295, Aria

WHITE OUT

Left: Ulla Johnson mini dress, $375, Lukka

Right: Ulla Johnson puff sleeve dress, $425, Lukka. Lizzie Fortunato “Spritz” hoops, $175, Aria

HOUSE RULES

Left: GANNI recycled polyester dress, $345, Aria. Gold hoops, $57, Edit by LBP

Right: Anine Bing sweatshirt, $169, Edit by LBP. A.L.C. shorts, $345, Edit by LBP. Gold necklace, $135, Edit by LBP

BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Left: Farm Rio bird jumpsuit, $180, Eros. Gold hoops, $57, Edit by LBP



Right: Xírena midi dress, $273, Eros