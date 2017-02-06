It’s a date: Dinner and drinks call for a step up in style

CHRISTINA LEO, MEREDITH ADAMS
| STYLE
Photos by Kleinpeter Photography

 

069

Satin halter dress
Bailey 44
Love, $195

115

Triangle drop earrings
Nakamol
Ballin’s LTD, $40

099

Celina calf-hair pump
Pour la Victoire
Head Over Heels, $295

027

Red strapless flutter crop top
LIKELY
Eros, $128

Red high-waist pencil skirt
LIKELY
Eros, $147

125

Illa collar
Jenny Bird
Lukka, $225

136

Carly convertible clutch
GiGi New York
Lukka, $275

077

Adriana glitter heel
Joie
Eros, $278

 065

Chrystie cutout dress
LIKELY
Love, $187

Gold chain necklace
Yochi
Love, $75

117

Vintage brass rhinestone cuff
Neely Phelan
Head Over Heels, $198

082

Meg nude pumps
Sergio Zelcer
Love, $108

034

Linzee cutout dress
BCBG
Lukka, $248

102

Gumball drop earrings
Suzanna Dai
Head Over Heels, $220

094

Salina ankle-strap high-heel pumps
Via Spiga
Head Over Heels, $195

143

Mingle Mingle mini purse
Kelly Wynne
Head Over Heels, $335

 005

Valencia tiered-sleeve top
Alexis
Eros, $374

Aubree slit wide-leg pants
Alexis
Eros, $517

Aden shell necklace
Nocturne
Eros, $180

077

Adriana glitter heel
Joie
Eros, $278

057

Pink sweetheart neck fit-n-flare dress
LIKELY
Love, $176

111

Levi earrings
Nocturne
Eros, $154

089

Elisa strap sandal
Pour la Victoire
Head Over Heels, $245

