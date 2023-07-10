These summer sundresses embody this season’s biggest trend | By Ryn Lakvold -

Our survey of local shops shows neutrals are out, and vibrant colors are in. And in this heat, dresses are the way to go for everything from lunch with friends to a girls’ night out.

We went on a virtual shopping spree to round up a few of our favorite frocks that are in local stores this summer. Read on for all of our picks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by l u k k a b o u t i q u e (@lukkaboutique)

Brighten up your next event with this versatile pink dress from Lukka that’s light and breezy while still looking tailored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Head Over Heels (@shopheadoverheelsbr)

This fun-and-flowy lime dress from Head Over Heels will add a little zest to your wardobe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NK BOUTIQUE BATON ROUGE (@nkboutique)

Crochet is all the rage this summer. Check out NK Boutique for this maxi dress that’s just begging to be worn to a beach-side dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Towne Center (@hemlinetownecenter)

Whether you’re in the islands or at the neighborhood pool, you’ll embody vacation vibes in this vibrant, halter-neck dress from Hemline Towne Center.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rodéo Boutique (@rodeoboutique)

Tired of monochrome? Change things up with this funky, patterned dress from Rodéo Boutique.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vertage Clothing (@vertageclothing)

When in doubt, add a ruffle! This versatile dress from Vertage can be worn day and night.