Clearly the best accessory: Clear bags perfect for game day

When NFL and NCAA stadiums started rolling out their clear bag policies in 2015, I doubt they realized what they were about to do to the PVC market. Because before anyone could even realize what was happening, clear bags were popping up at every boutique and luxury retailer alike–you’ll see what I mean at the end of the roundup. Prior to LSU’s Geaux Clear policy, the only clear bags you would have seen around tailgates were Ziplocs and empty wine bags. However, fast forward to 2019 and this transparent accessory completes any and every game-day look. And with so many different styles being offered both online and in local stores, its not hard to find the bag thats clearly right for you–lol, see what I did there?

To make your pregame decisions this much easier, I’ve made a roundup of all the clear bags you’re going to want to score this season:

I heard a rumor that prints are going to be IT this fall, so this Tiger face print is purrfect for game day! Plus it comes on either a rectangular- or round-shaped bag to fit any style.

This simple black bag goes great with walking through the Quarter and cheering in the Dome. And for under $60, it goes pretty great with winning, too.

Since a small clear clutch doesn’t always get the job done, this backpack is here to save the day. This two-strapped bag is just what you need to hold everything you–or your Tiger cubs–could possibly need on game day.

Honestly the caption said it best, because I could carry these bags on any day of the week. Plus, the unique and fun colored straps would take any look to the next level.

Remember what I said earlier about prints being big this season? This leopard-print bag gives me all the Death Valley vibes, because let’s be real: you see more girls in leopard than tiger print on game day anyway, #sorrynotsorry. Also, the gold bag is awesome for Saturdays with the Tigers and Sundays with the Saints.

It’s no secret that fanny packs have gone from tacky-tourist to trendy in recent years. And what once was seen on every other dad in Disney World is now across the waist–or chest–of every celebrity, professional sports player, influencer or average Joe. And although I was a little apprehensive toward the fanny pack, this cute, studded accessory has me sold. It’s great for keeping all you need in one place, without having to worry about dropping or leaving your purse somewhere.

I can’t be the only one that’s loving the round bag trend. This clear cross-body with a tassel detail would be great for a dressed-up night under the stadium lights or casual day under the Louisiana sun.

And last but certainly not least, the clear bag has made its way to high fashion. The Chanel 31 Shopping Bag and Louis Vuitton Beach Pouch did not make the two brands’ Instagram pages, but I was not going to leave them out of the roundup. Now these bags might be few and far between on game days, but I wouldn’t be surprised if a few fashion-forward women or sorority girls are spotted toting that LV this season. And Mom, if you’re reading this and feeling generous, I’m a little partial to the Louis myself.

So which bag is going to help you win at game-day style? Let us know on Instagram and Facebook or in the comments below.