Christmas may be over, but we’re still seeing green | By Lilly Chastain -

It’s time to take down the holiday greenery, but we’re still decking ourselves in shades of green. Local boutiques are proving that earthy tones aren’t going anywhere in the new year, so we’re sticking with shades of green as our January color of the month. We cannot get enough of this rich, versatile color, which can also be worn later for Mardi Gras and St. Patrick’s Day. Keep scrolling to see how you can wear our color of the month with the help of these Baton Rouge boutiques.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Towne Center (@hemlinetownecenter)

Nothing says cute and comfy like a silk set, and this Farm Rio from Hemline Towne Center look is no exception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love (@lovebatonrouge)

What’s better than a fun frock that works for all seasons? This bright green dress from Love is an easy option for your next date night or drinks with the girls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hemline Highland Road (@hemlinehighlandroad)

Remember when we said earthy tones? This silk top from Hemline Highland Road is exactly what we meant. Throw this blouse on to instantly feel more put together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Head Over Heels (@shopheadoverheelsbr)

There’s nothing better than a simple shift dress. This comfy green look from Head Over Heels is great for relaxing with family or running errands in style.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NK BOUTIQUE BATON ROUGE (@nkboutique)

The deep green color of these leather-coated pants from NK Boutique elevate any look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by l u k k a b o u t i q u e (@lukkaboutique)

Winter wedding season is here and this dress from Lukka Boutique is the ideal guest dress.