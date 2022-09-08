Show your family’s Tiger spirit with these children’s gameday looks

The first LSU home game is quickly approaching, and as the Tigers are gearing up to take the field, it’s our time to stock up on purple and gold. But before heading out to tailgate, make sure your mini-me is showing their spirit with these festive looks for little cubs from local boutiques.

Keep it simple without sacrificing fun with this purple dress from Olly-Olly. The cotton fabric keeps it breathable and low-maintenance, but the sequins add a dose of Tiger pride.

For a unique spin on the typical gameday garb, pick up one of these Fiesta Dresses from Lulu & Bean. Each color features intricate floral embroidery in classic purple and gold.

Play a little dress-up with this Golden Girl outfit from The Bee’s Knees. Style it alone, or pair with some purple and gold pompoms to add even more spirit.

Baby’s first football season? Help her blend in to the cheering crowds with a gingham purple and gold onesie or dress from Blaand.

Bring it back to the classics with these custom-embroidered LSU pieces from Sissy & Bean. The full collection features coordinating looks for babies, boys and girls, so the whole family can match during LSU’s next matchup.

Want to get in on the gameday spirit yourself? Check out these glittery Tiger shirts from Myla Boutique for a mommy-and-me look that combines stylish stripes with delightful details.

Oh Baby!’s collection of new arrivals feature Peter Pan collars, whimsical embroidery and a healthy dose of gingham to keep your children looking cute and classic this football season.

