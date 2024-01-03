Ball season is upon us. Here are a few gown picks from local boutiques

|
By
-

Once the holiday festivities are over, Louisianians only have one thing on their mind: Mardi Gras. But before the parades begin, Mardi Gras and debutante balls take over the weekends leading up to Fat Tuesday.

Now, we don’t know about y’all, but finding a floor-length gown in Baton Rouge always seems harder than it should be. However, in the past few years, boutiques in town have added more formal dresses to their stock. To simplify the search, we’re rounding up five of our favorite options in a range of colors, styles and prices. Scroll over the photo below for information on each dress.

 

