Your baby may not know she has style, but these local stores certainly do

With an overwhelming amount of baby items on the market, putting together a baby shower registry might seem like a cumbersome task. It may even be difficult to know where to begin when determining the essentials you’ll need to welcome your new addition. So to help cut back on your stress, we reached out to a handful of local baby and children’s stores to discover what each considers to be a must-have for baby shower registries.

The Gilded Egret:

Feltman Brothers Take Me Home Gown

Basically a classic since the dawn of babydom, this simple white gown and cap is the perfect look for photoshoots and family meetings alike.

Oh Baby!:

Little Giraffe Luxe Blanket

Every baby needs a first blanket, and these luxurious cuddle buddies will have your baby prepped for swaddling to first steps and beyond.

Lulu & Bean:

Pima cotton bib, bloomers and blanket with a new baby’s initials

Maybe you associate a bib with a messy first attempt at porridge-feeding, but craft it in cotton and stitch on a monogram, and you’ve got yourself a Southern necessity perfect for an upcoming Easter season.

Mini Macarons:

Pixie Lily Converter Gown

Any parent short on time and energy knows that a dual-action clothing item is the way to go. Just change the snaps on this converter gown to go from playsuit to nap dress in a matter of seconds.

Olly-Olly:

Personalized pillows

You just can’t hold a good monogram back. Not really a place to rest a baby’s head just yet, these pillows will nonetheless serve as a delicate touch to a nursery or crib display.

Cullen’s Babyland:

Doona Infant Car Seat + Base

Safety first! This snap-and-go carseat/stroller combo is meant to take some stress off of traveling parents who can’t always lug a giant stroller through airports, coffee shops or just a rainy dash from the car.