From ‘225’ magazine: Skincare for kids with Sweet Skin

With the dawn of a new school year, there’s no better time to introduce healthy habits into your child’s routine. A day full of school, recess and sports means kids need their skincare to fit their active schedules. That’s why 11-year-old Kennedi Owens created Sweet Skin, her very own children’s skincare line.

Made with organic ingredients like natural oils, organic honey, milk, aloe vera and lavender, Sweet Skin caters to children with kid-friendly formulas and scents. Now offering a product line of deodorant, moisturizer, face wash and lipgloss, each formula released by Owens and her team is engineered with busy, sporty children in mind.

Read more about Owens’ company and products in this article from our sister publication, 225 magazine.