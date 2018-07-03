1776 Style: Infuse your home and wardrobe with red, white and blue

RILEY BIENVENU
| STYLE
Sunglasses, $18, Time Warp

Like Betsy Ross sewing together the very first American flag in the early days of the American Revolution, we still manage to weave the strong hues of red, white and blue into our daily lives through interiors, outfits and more. But this distinctive color trio means much more than just aesthetics—it’s a symbol of the freedom that we can never take for granted.

Chic Stays: Condé Nast Traveller’s Favourite People on their Favourite Places
$85
Kiki

Éveillé hoops
$25
Wanderlust by Abby

Foo dog bookend
$129 for pair
McMillin Interiors

Greek key pillow
$86
Tay James Décor & Gifts

Sam Edelman “Weslee” sandals
$100
NK Boutique Hollydale

Neo White table lamp
$330
Lucas + McKearn

 

Rembrandt Peale, “Portrait of Governor John Hoskins Stone of Maryland,” 1797-98, Oil on canvas
On display at the LSU Museum of Art

Sunglasses
$18
Time Warp

Succulent, $7
Pot, $8
Baton Rouge Succulent Company

Frank & Eileen “Mary” shirtdress
$258
Lukka

Ginger jar
$249
McMillin Interiors

Sea urchin bowl
$98
Tay James Décor & Gifts

Carved wood fish
$139
McMillin Interiors

 

