10 Questions with Caroline Fazio of The Gilded Egret

One sure sign that the world isn’t ending in 2020? Babies. Lots and lots of babies. The born, the yet-to-be-born, the twinkles in their parents’ eyes—they’re all here to one day lead us into the fashionable future. And lucky for the Baton Rouge variety, they’ll have quite a selection of styles to don in their first days on this chaotic planet of ours, thanks in part to The Gilded Egret, a baby store tucked near the Perkins Road Overpass. To learn more about the best givings and gifts for this year’s newest humans, we reached out to co-owner Caroline Fazio for news about what to expect inside: 1. What is a typical day like for you and your team? Typically, we freshen up our displays and decide what people see when they first come in.

2. What is your professional background? How did you get into the retail field?

I fell in love with retail when I worked at Bella Bella throughout high school. Also, my mom owned a baby store 30 years ago, so I guess it’s just in my blood!

3. What are the first things customers see when they walk through the doors?

The first thing you see when you come in is our big giraffe and our extensive layette collection.

4. What sets your store apart?

We try to make everyone feel like a part of the family when they come in. We also offer home deliveries for those with newborn babies in the area.

5. What is one thing you think customers should know about your store that they may not be aware of?

One thing people may not know is that delivery to your home or hospital is free of charge, and we supply complimentary balloons on request!

6. How do you keep your store’s inventory fresh and up to date?

Most things are ordered at market seasonally six months in advance, but I love to ask my customers what they would like to see in store.

7. Can you share a hint about what shoppers will see in your store next season?

There will be bright colors and plenty of florals! Lilac, mint, pinks and bright blues were really popular with spring ’21.

8. What was your reason for opening the store? When did it open, and how has it grown or changed since then?

I knew I wanted to open my own baby store when my brother and sister-in-law found out they were expecting. I fell in love with the whole process and knew this was something I wanted to do for the rest of my life. We opened online in the fall of 2017, and a year later, we had a high demand for a brick-and-mortar, so we opened our storefront!

9. What are a few must-have items this season?

A must-have is one of our Beaufort Bonnet quilted coats. They aren’t super heavy and are perfect for our “winter!” For our babies, we love our Feltman Brothers knit outfits. They are lightweight while still keeping your little one warm. For the holidays, our velvets are just coming in and we are in love!

10. What are some of your best-selling products?

Anything Beaufort Bonnet, Lulu Bebe, Pixie Lily and Feltman Brothers tends to fly off the racks!