10 questions with Sang Beauty Bar

Christina Thu-Sang was only a teenager when she first came to the United States from her native Vietnam. But she quickly embraced her new home, learning more about the culture and immersing herself in the community. In April of this year, she opened her own business, Sang Beauty Bar, a “multi-service” salon that offers services for nails, lips, brows and lashes. We asked Thu-Sang more about the business and how she got her start.

1. What is your professional background?

I came from Vietnam when I was 16, then was eventually introduced to the cosmetology industry through my family’s sponsor. Over time, I fell in love with the industry. Since then, I have acquired my nail technician and cosmetology license, CPR AED certificate and blood-borne pathogen certificate to practice cosmetology and permanent makeup.

2. What inspired you to start your business?

I opened my business to make women and men in all communities feel good about themselves. It brings fulfillment to make others happy.

3. When did Sang Beauty Bar open, and how has it grown or changed since then?

Sang Beauty Bar opened in April of 2022. Our brand and beauty team is growing larger every day.

4. What sets your business apart?

We offer a yearly membership that includes 10% off all services, a once-a-month complimentary brow wax, a complimentary birthday pedicure, priority for same-day booking, and the chance to be the first to receive emails about specials.

5. What is your day-to-day routine like?

My morning consists of opening the salon to prepare for the day, then ensuring that our supplies are stocked and our tools sanitized. Throughout the day, I make sure clients are satisfied with their service. The afternoon consists of a team meeting to recap the day.

6. What kind of services do you provide at Sang Beauty Bar?

We provide permanent make up for eyebrows, lip blush and eyeliner. We also provide beauty services like eyelashes extension, waxes, manicures, pedicures, dip powder nails and acrylic nails.

7. With several different aspects to your business, what is your favorite part and why?

I enjoy leading the Sang Beauty Bar team. Our team has grown a lot since we opened, and it’s so invigorating to oversee and work alongside all of our technicians.

8. What is one thing you think customers should know about Sang Beauty Bar that they may not be aware of?

We welcome any input from our clientele. If they tell us how to best accommodate them, we will do our best to make it happen.

9. Are there any new things clients will see in your salon soon?

We are in the works of providing more products and services. We also plan to start holding special events at our beauty bar very soon.

10. How can customers find Sang Beauty Bar?

You can find us on Facebook, Instagram our website sangbeautybar.com. We are located at the new Perkins 8 shopping center.