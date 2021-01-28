10 questions with Leah Messer of Teragram Designs

2. What is something people might not know about Teragram Designs?

The name Teragram actually comes from my middle name, Margaret, spelled backwards! It’s a very special family name and my mom is actually the one who came up with it.

3. What was the spark that got you interested in jewelry design?

It really started for me as a child. My mother has always been a creative person and has done everything from jewelry making to basket weaving to screen printing. I grew up watching and working alongside her at many craft shows and Junior League markets, and I was hooked! I remember being young and her giving me some glass beads and headpins to play with, telling me to make some earrings. I just thought it was so cool that I could make something and wear it! I definitely attribute my passions to my mother.

4. Where do you seek your inspiration?

Nature! I am honestly most inspired by nature and the elements and how they play off each other. Every summer, I go to our family home in Colorado and I always come back with a new sense of rejuvenation and a fresh eye ready to create!

5. What type of materials do you prefer to use?