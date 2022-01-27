Online boutique Late + Overdressed is making matching with your child a lot more fashionable

After working in retail for many years (and becoming a mother in the process), Jenna Kate LaCaze Johnson decided to stretch into a second venture, opening up Late + Overdressed, her online clothing- and accessories-based lifestyle brand catering to moms and their mini me. From stylish sherpa pairings to matching knit sweaters, Johnson has us believing that two might really be better than one.

For more on the brand, its inspirations and where it’s headed next, keep reading below:

1. What was your inspiration for opening Late + Overdressed?

Late + Overdressed started out as a styling business on the side in 2018. In November of 2021, after working retail for many years and being a mom to my little girl for two of those, I was inspired to relaunch the brand as a “Ma + Mini” online boutique. I’ve always known I wanted to be a business owner, but I never knew exactly what that was going to look like until I moved away from my comfort zone and had several months to reflect and see what I truly wanted for my future. I couldn’t be happier about taking that leap.

2. What is your professional background?

I’ve been working in fashion and retail for the past eight years. It began part-time at a corporate level, where I quickly moved up and was offered a management position. Around the same time, someone reached out to me about a job at a local boutique in Baton Rouge, so I decided to pass on the corporate position and take a chance. From there I quickly moved up to the manager position, where I assisted in buying merchandise and going on market trips. My position evolved when I started my side styling business, and I stepped back from management and focused on styling clients, assisting in buying, store visuals, social media, consulting, etc.

3. What is the overall style/aesthetic of Late + Overdressed?

Modern and classic with an edge. It’s a collection of trendy pieces mixed with timeless, capsule pieces for a fun-yet-practical wardrobe. Everything is selected by me for me, so you can be confident that each piece is well thought out and something I’m proud of. It’s about effortless style, so even when you’re “underdressed,” you’re still the best-dressed person in the room.

4. What is one thing you think customers should know about Late + Overdressed that they may not be aware of?

L+O is multi-faceted and not just a “Ma + Mini” online boutique. It’s a brand that represents my lifestyle. It will evolve and grow with me and represent many things. In a world where it’s finally acceptable to be “more than one thing,” I’m testing the limits.

5. What are some of your best-selling products?

The dinosaurs, oh mercy, the DINOS! Any of the sweatshirts also do well, and women’s pieces tend to sell out really quickly.

6. What is the story behind the name “Late + Overdressed?”

It began because I was notoriously late to events, where I’d show up overdressed—it’s basically the equivalent to showing up late to work with a Starbucks cup in your hand. I chose to keep the name after having my little girl because not much has changed … though now I can blame her for being late because I have to make sure both of us are well dressed—even if it’s more about comfort now.

7. How does Late + Overdressed differ from other boutiques?

I still integrate styling in my work, even if it’s styling a toddler to coordinate with me. I think having that background sets us apart. Also, stocking elevated “Ma + Mini” options creates a special niche. It’s not your typical “matching mommy-and-me” vibe. My selection varies, and you never know what I’m going to be in the mood for!

8. What’s the most rewarding thing about the boutique?

Right now, the flexibility of me getting to be the one to raise my daughter and work while she naps or plays in the next room brings tears to my eyes. Not only do I have an outlet to do something I love while inspiring others, but my daughter also gets to be a part of it. I don’t know where it will lead or how successful it will be, but you can’t put a price tag on that, and I’m so grateful.

9. What can customers expect in the future?

I’m insanely motivated by Late + Overdressed’s future potential. I’m looking forward to evolving and growing my selection and learning from my customers. I have a complex vision for my store that can be hard to explain, so I can’t wait for it to unfold organically over time. I’m really enjoying the online aspect of my business, so connecting with other local businesses for pop-ups and collaborations will be a huge part of 2022.

10. Where can customers find Late + Overdressed?

I have a website: lateandoverdressed.com. And I’m on Instagram and Facebook!