10 questions with online accessories boutique Golden Lily

One of the hottest trends that never seems to go out of style (especially in the South) is a fabulous statement piece. Whether it be sparkling rhinestone earrings, a bedazzled headband or a chic summer hat, we need them all down here, no matter the season or the holiday. We spoke with Abby Dumatrait, owner of the online accessories boutique Golden Lily, to find out what makes her store and her products shine. Read on to find out more about Dumatrait’s story and how she shaped Golden Lily into what it is today.

1.What is your professional background? How did you get into the retail field?

When I was 16, I started working at a boutique in Lafayette. I was fortunate enough to work for two women who brought me to market with them and showed me how to run a business. I have a degree in fashion merchandising and a business minor from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. After college, I worked in management for Dillard’s, Macy’s and Francesca’s, managing several departments and multiple locations.

2. What inspired you to open your store?

I remember always wanting to eventually start my own business after college, but fear and excuses always stood in the way. Fast forward after many years in retail, I was burned out. I decided to switch into B2B sales, selling payroll and commercial real estate technology. I learned so much from my outside sales jobs that I didn’t know at the time would help me run my own business. I finally decided to stop talking about starting a business and actually do it. I took a leap, worked really hard, and here I am now!

3. When did Golden Lily open, and how has it grown or changed since then?

I opened Golden Lily in September of 2016. So much has changed and evolved since we opened. We started out with small pop-up events in my area, and now ship all over the country. In 2019, I started to design and manufacture our own line of jewelry and accessories. This past June, we were at Dallas Apparel Market for the first time as a brand, and we were excited to share Golden Lily with boutiques around the country.

4. What are a few of your favorite Golden Lily items right now?

So many things! I love a good transition into the next season. We are getting ready for game day with our Football Earrings and Star Rhinestone Dangle Earrings. Headbands are really big for us right now, and we also have those in game day colors. I’m looking forward to getting ready for fall, Halloween and the holidays.

5. What sets Golden Lily apart?

I knew that in opening an online store, I would rarely meet my customers in person. I knew I would have to work extra hard to gain their trust and following. I feel we do a really great job through many channels to connect with our customers that I may never meet. When I get to travel to other markets and meet customers in person, it’s extra special. I love meeting my customers in person and get excited to see them get excited over our products. I see every transaction that comes through; I read through their orders and see where they are from and what they have purchased. I will never meet every customer, but I love to send them a thank-you note and a gold package filled with lots of sparkle from NOLA.

6. What is a typical day like for you and your team?

Everyday is different, but I always make a to-do list in the morning. I just hired an employee, so adjusting to delegating tasks has been the hardest part. I am used to doing everything myself! I start my day at 6 a.m., communicating with my manufacturers. Next, I take a break for coffee and a workout. I then catch up on emails, update social media, and head into the office to tackle my list. We also have weekly photo shoots for our website and social media.

7. What are some of your best-selling products?

My customers love theme and statement earrings. The Abby Earrings are one of my best selling; they are lightweight and such a great statement earring to wear all year. They’re also my all-time favorite piece that I have. My best-selling themed earrings since I have been in business are my Rhinestone Spider Earrings. We are bringing them back again this year and they are a must for Halloween!

8. What is one thing you think customers should know about your store that they may not be aware of?

I love to give back to my community. Without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. When I started my business, one of my long-term goals was to give back in bigger ways as I grew in my business. This past spring, I partnered with the Junior League of Greater Covington for its Project Prom event. We were able to donate brand-new accessories to more than 100 girls going to prom this past spring. We have more plans in the works to give back this fall.

9. How can customers find Golden Lily?

You can shop online at shopgoldenlily.com and follow us on our socials: @shopgoldenlily on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok. In Baton Rouge, you can also find Golden Lily items at Sweet Baton Rouge.

10. Can you share a hint about what shoppers will see in the future?

Yes, there will be lots of fun, new themed earrings, but I’m excited for the statement pieces coming this fall and holiday season. We are almost finished designing our Mardi Gras 2023 collection; it’s our favorite holiday!