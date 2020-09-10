10 questions with Elizabeth Waits of fab’rik

Nothing could be easier than opening a business during a global pandemic, right?!

Though starting a new venture in regular times is no small feat, doing it in light of a worldwide health crisis presents a whole different set of challenges. But Elizabeth Waits, owner of fab’rik, is up for the challenge. A first-time small business owner, Waits says she felt drawn to bring the affordable fashion of the national brand known as fab’rik to Baton Rouge. And the store is doing its part to give back to the community through its own nonprofit, Free fab’rik. Read on to learn more about Waits’ journey to opening the doors of fab’rik Baton Rouge.

1. What inspired you to bring fab’rik to Baton Rouge?

I was inspired by the high style without the sticker shock. I was pleasantly surprised at the quality and affordability when I shopped the boutique while on vacation. The more I looked into the brand, I knew it was a great fit because their core values aligned with mine.

2. Why did you decide to expand to a brick-and-mortar location?

A brick and mortar was always the plan. It’s how we bring the brand to life and create a memorable shopping experience for every customer.

3. When did the physical store open and what has been the response so far?

We opened our doors on June 18, and the best part has been the overwhelming support from our customers. Their positive feedback about the style, quality and price point has reinforced the need for fab’rik in Baton Rouge. It’s so nice to see so many familiar faces make return visits to our store.

4. What was it like opening a store in the midst of COVID-19?

Scary and nerve-racking. We waited so long to open, and once we were able to get inventory, it was a go!

5. What are the first things customers see when they walk through your doors?

The store itself is understated and minimalistic. We provide a blank canvas for our customers to shop complete looks or individual pieces. With that, our clothing and style can make the statements.

6. What is a typical day like for you and your team?

A typical day starts with social media planning and welcoming in customers and styling them. We are constantly ordering new merchandise and receiving and processing new arrivals as they come in.

7. What is one thing you think customers should know about fab’rik that they may not be aware of?

They should know that everything they find in the store (minus some Spanx leggings) will be under $100.

8. What sets fab’rik apart?

Our mission of high style with heart, with no attitude or sticker shock. It’s a boutique where everyone can afford to feel beautiful, and we do not sacrifice quality or first-class customer service.

9. Can you tell us a little about your clothing donation box?

Our nonprofit, Free fab’rik, is part of our heart. We have a donation bin in our store to accept all of your gently loved clothing to donate to a local shelter. Think of us the next time you clean out your closet and bring your things to the store. It will go to women in need and you won’t have to haul that trash bag around forever in your car.

10. What can customers expect to see in the store this fall?

They can expect to see lots of cropped styles, babydoll dresses, smocking and graphic tees and sweatshirts. Lounge sets will still be around, since many of us are still working from home. We’re excited to feature more animal print, jewel tones, voluminous tops, and balloon sleeves in the fall. We are ready for football season, too! There will be plenty of purple and gold for the Tigers and black and gold for our Saints! Marigold is a must-have color for fall, so we will all be on trend here in Baton Rouge!

The Baton Rouge location of fab’rik is in the Highland Park Marketplace shopping center at 18303 Perkins Rd. E., Ste. 302. Get more details here.