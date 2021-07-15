10 questions with online shop Cool Collective

Ah, online shopping. Just a few clicks, and everything you have ever needed is on your doorstep within a few days. But despite its conveniences, cyber shopping lacks the personal feel of stopping by a local shop. Not to mention the fact that we rarely know where exactly our items are coming from, much less the name of the person who made them. But it doesn’t always have to be that way.

Enter Cool Collective: a curated online selection of high-quality goods from small businesses. Cool Collective’s mission is to connect customers with the artists, makers and designers behind their carefully crafted products. Although they are sourced from various small businesses across the country, all of Cool Collective’s items are chosen by owner and Louisianan Molly Taylor. We sat down with Taylor to learn more about Cool Collective and all it has to offer:

1. What inspired the start of Cool Collective?

I started Cool Collective because, during the pandemic, it was hard for artists and makers to get out there and sell their goods to the community. I wanted to create a space for high-quality goods made by artists, makers and designers as a one-stop shop to support small businesses.