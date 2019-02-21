10 Questions with Kristen White of Eros Boutique

Tucked into Towne Center, Eros Boutique has been a Baton Rouge staple for almost two decades. Known for its bright and eclectic style, the store keys into the city’s small-town feel by catering its merchandise to the needs and interests of the customers who have become regulars. Because of this, the store has become a reflection of the shared and notably vibrant style of the Capital City. To learn more about the store’s background and the process of bringing each look to the floor, we sat down with manager Kristen White.

1. What is a typical day like for you and your team?

A day in the store can be very busy! We start out styling outfits for social media, and one of us is always working on stories for Instagram. We then find ourselves unpacking a mountain of boxes (no exaggeration) with new inventory and process the orders into our system. We also dress customers head to toe for their upcoming events or assist with a spontaneous closet revamp. We reach out to clients with new deliveries that are hitting the floor and snap pictures to send via text. There’s never a slow moment!

2. What is your professional background? How did you get into retail?

Eros has always been my favorite store. I had just graduated from Ole Miss and moved back home. I was in the store shopping and Andrea (the owner) hired me on the spot. I needed a job and had always loved clothing. I didn’t have any experience, but she taught me everything I know. Eight years later and I love what I do.

3. What are the first things customers see when they walk in the door?

A beautifully merchandised table, an Instagrammable arrangement of clothes and accessories photographed by the door, and one of our sales associates greeting you.

4. What sets your store apart?

How much we truly care for our customers. The relationships I’ve developed over the years are special and I wouldn’t trade them for anything. We pride ourselves in personally knowing all our customers and their unique styles, so whenever they drop by the store we have an armful of goodies ready to show them.

5. What is one thing you think that customers should know about your store that they may not be aware of?

Our great customer service! We’re always available. Call us at the store and within minutes, we can text you photos of customized outfits styled just for you. We’re just a phone call or text away (literally). We also accept orders via Instagram messaging to make it easier for our customers who live out of town to access inventory we have in the store. We constantly ship merchandise to customers who live in other states and want to keep them in the loop as well.

6. How do you keep your store’s inventory fresh and up to date?

We attend numerous trade shows every year at various fashion capitals in the United States from Los Angeles to Dallas to New York. Those are the craziest weeks, where we visit hundreds of vendors to make sure we pick the best of the best to bring back to the Baton Rouge. We re-merchandise everyday and add new inventory. If you visit the store tomorrow and come back in a week, it will look completely different! We always keep it fresh and new to keep our customers on their toes. A day doesn’t go by where something new doesn’t hit the floor.

7. Can you share a hint of what your customers will see in your store next season?

Rainbow everything (and lots of it!), florals, metallics and animal print. We are suckers for a bold pattern and a combination of materials to make a statement. The women who leave our store are styled to leave confidently, with bags full of clothes that make them their most daring selves. Let’s face it, nothing screams confidence like rocking a new pair of heels or toting a trendy bag.

8. When did the store open and how has it grown or changed since then?

Eros has been open for 18 years. The store is constantly changing and evolving to embody the trends of today. However, we keep timeless pieces around to please everyone. In July of 2017, we cosmetically updated the store with fresh paint, new racks and loads of character from the hand-picked details chosen by our owner. We love change as long as it still expresses our personality.

9. What are a few must have items for the season?

Cannot emphasize anything that’s rainbow (especially jewelry) enough, Gucci-inspired floral prints, and a matching set.

10. What are some of your best-selling products?

Fashion sneakers, go-to everyday suede or leather belts, distressed denim and, of course, anything Alexis! We are all about spicing up casual wear with easy accessories, funky sneakers, one-of-a-kind stitching and a splash of color.