10 Questions with Haley Herrington of HerringStone’s

HerringStone’s, a Monroe-based boutique, has been a staple in women’s wardrobes all over the state of Louisiana since its opening in 1989. The boutique is known for its extensive inventory of trendy and timeless pieces, both in store and online.

What started as a small family business has grown into a household name, with the opening of its new location on Corporate Boulevard in Baton Rouge happening today, August 1. HerringStone’s partner Haley Herrington chatted with us about what makes the boutique special, and what Baton Rouge shoppers can expect to see this season.

1. What was the reason for opening the first HerringStone’s store? When did it open, and how has it grown or changed since then?

Our co-founder Debbie Herrington graduated from college in fashion merchandising and began managing and buying for a boutique. However, Debbie, being her own person, was ready to break away and start her own business with her sister Cindy Stone. They joined their last names, Herrington and Stone, to create the brand HerringStone’s in 1989.

Back then, everything was done by hand and on paper since there were no computers or POS systems. In addition, you can’t forget that the fashion has changed tremendously, as it still does today!

2. What made the store want to expand into the Capital City?

For several years, we’ve had customers highly interested in us expanding to the Baton Rouge area. It wasn’t until I moved from my four-year Los Angeles venture that we could make it all a reality. It has been a three-year dream, and we are so thrilled that it is finally happening.

3. What is one thing you think customers should know about HerringStone’s that they may not be aware of?

That HerringStone’s was originally started in Monroe in 1989 by two sisters, Debbie and Cindy. Also, that it is still a family-owned business, with Hanna Herrington Lavergne and myself joining in to expand to more cities.

4. What sets HerringStone’s apart?

Our dream team. From the buying to our marketing/management gurus to our merchandisers to our top-notch customer service, we work really hard on making sure it’s always on point. We strive to keep everyone and everything unique, fresh and fun!

5. What is a typical day like for you and the store’s team?

One reason why I love retail is because it is a constantly changing. I start my day with a lot of coffee. Once that first sip kicks in, I gather my team and get a plan of action going for the day. There’s always something to do and it’s always something new and different. In my opinion, constant change is awesome for our employees because it offers them endless opportunities to learn and grow with the company and within themselves as well.

6. What are the first things customers see when they walk through the doors at a HerringStone’s location?

A store filled with beautiful and unique clothes, fabulous furniture (it’s not for sale, sorry!), and our diverse team.

7. What are some of your best-selling products right now?

Since homecoming season is now kicking off, I’d have to say all of our homecoming suits and the accessories that go with it. Oh, and can’t forget about LSU gameday merchandise!

8. How do you keep HerringStone’s inventory fresh and up to date?

We have a merchandiser in each of our HerringStone’s locations that is spiffing up the store weekly to make it look fresh. However, at the beginning of each season, all of our merchandisers come together and redo our HerringStone’s and HeirLoom locations together.

9. Can you share a hint about what shoppers will see in HerringStone’s this fall?

I wish I could but you’ll have to come in and see for yourself to get the full effect–but, if you can’t make it in, follow us on Instagram @herringstones!

10. Lastly, if you could describe HerringStone’s in five words or less, what would they be and why?

Fun: We strive on keeping the vibe positive and happy.

Unique: We are always creating, even daily. We love doing our own thing which I feel like is what really has brought us this far. Our customers seem to really love how different we are.

Personal: We love that our customers feel comfortable to come in and share their lives with us. We also really enjoy being involved in the community and creating relationships with everyone.

Quality: From our team to our clothes to our entire presentation. It’s always quality over quantity.

