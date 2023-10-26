The Good Stuff: How long is your wealth span? sponsored by Capital South Wealth Management

While many people may have an idea of their life span based on family genetics and lifestyle choices, most overestimate their wealth span; the number of years you can support your desired lifestyle with your resources. As we strive to live longer, healthier lives, ensuring your retirement assets can provide the freedom you need through your golden years is essential. If you have not determined your wealth span, the team of financial professionals at Capital South Wealth Management can help!

