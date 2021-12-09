Joyful events and new traditions to make this holiday sparkle [Sponsored]

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish Library

Holiday traditions bond our families and our community. They give us a sense of belonging, connect us to our history, and help us celebrate generations of family. These moments create precious memories for our children and provide a sense of unity to family and friends.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Library is back with joyful events, fun for the family and all the resources you need to make magical memories this year.

FAMILY

Research your family and try some new traditions with help from the Library. Ancestry.com and HeritageQuest offer databases of genealogical sources, local and family histories. Both contain records for individuals in more than 60 countries, with coverage dating back to the 1700s. The Digital Library gives patrons free access to these valuable resources and more.

FOOD

Connect traditions to your cuisine. With thousands of global recipes, hundreds of fascinating culture and ingredient articles, and essential culinary resources, AtoZ World Food brings international cuisines to your holiday table.

FESTIVITIES

Find new recipe inspiration, fresh ways to decorate your home, family fun, entertaining ideas and everything in between. Your EBRP Library card gives you free digital access to just about every magazine you want to read with OverDrive’s Online Magazines, PressReader and Flipster.

Get in the holiday spirit with free music from the Digital Library. Try Freegal and Qello Concerts to access your favorite songs, and the world’s largest collection of full-length concerts and music documentaries streamed on-demand to just about any digital device.

HOLLY JOLLY LIVE EVENTS

— Cangelosi Dance Project presents excerpts from their production Holiday Nutcracker.

11 am December 4: Bluebonnet Branch

1 pm December 11: at the Main Library

— Civic Orchestra of Baton Rouge

3 pm December 4: River Center Branch. Featuring an all-Spanish music program, the highlight of the concert will be Joaquin Rodrigo’s rarely performed Concierto Madrigal, featuring two guitar soloists from the Texas Guitar Quartet, Dr. Isaac Bustos and Dr. Alejandro Montiel. The concert is in made possible, large part, by an Arts Council COVID relief grant. More information is available at civicorchestrabr.org.

— EBR Schools Talented Music Orchestra and Choir Winter Concert

7 pm December 5: Performances include “Barcarolle” from the opera “The Tales of Hoffmann” by Offenbach, “Besse Breve” by Leo Delibes,”Brandenburg Concerto No. 3” by J. S. Bach, and “Salut d’Amour”by Elgar.

— St. Alban’s Ukulele Orchestra

Noon December 18 at the Main Library

— Red Stick Rising

11:30 am December 31: Take the family and watch the red triangle be raised to the top of the Beacon in preparation for the drop at Midnight.

FOR THE LITTLE ONES

— Stop by for Grab ‘n Geaux crafts to have fun and keep busy over the break.

— Hugo Kringle, Santa Claus’s younger brother, will visit local Libraries to sing secular holiday songs and tell stories of growing up with the boy who would one day become Santa Claus.

— Giving pays off: Food for Fines is back! Pay off your late fines and help the community with your donation. Starting December 1, all branches of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library will accept non-perishable food items to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Each item you donate removes a dollar from your late fines! For more information, call your local branch or visit ebrpl.com.