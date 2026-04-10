Ask the Expert: Automobiles, sponsored by Mercedes-Benz of Baton Rouge | By Sponsored Content -

How Did Mercedes-Benz Become A Leader In Vehicle Safety?

Mercedes-Benz has consistently led the way in both safety and technology, setting benchmarks that the rest of the industry follows. Over the years, the brand has introduced and patented several groundbreaking safety features, including crumple zones, passenger airbags, anti-lock braking systems, electronic stability control, and PRE-SAFE® pre-collision systems. These innovations have played a critical role in shifting vehicle safety from simple impact protection to a more advanced, preventative approach.

How Do These Safety Features Protect Drivers And Passengers?

Mercedes-Benz safety features are designed to work together to reduce risk and protect occupants at every stage of a potential collision. Crumple zones absorb and redistribute crash energy throughout the vehicle, minimizing the force felt inside the cabin. SRS airbags deploy instantly to cushion passengers, while anti-lock braking systems pulse the brakes more than 30 times per second to prevent wheel lockup and maintain control during sudden stops.

Electronic stability control continuously monitors each wheel’s traction and adjusts power as needed to help the driver maintain stability. PRE-SAFE® takes protection a step further by preparing the vehicle before impact. If a collision is detected, the system can pre-tension seatbelts, adjust seating positions, and close windows and the sunroof. It can also reopen windows after airbag deployment to help clear the cabin.

Additional innovations like PRE-SAFE® Sound emit a specific tone to help protect hearing during a crash, while PRE-SAFE® Impulse Side inflates a seat bolster to move occupants away from the point of impact. In vehicles equipped with E-Active Body Control, the suspension can raise on the side of an impending collision to better protect passengers.

Where Is Mercedes-Benz Technology Headed Next?

Mercedes-Benz continues to build on its legacy of innovation with advanced driver-assist and autonomous technologies. The brand introduced the first radar-based adaptive cruise control system in the 1999 S-Class, which helped pave the way for the systems widely used today.

Now, Mercedes-Benz is advancing toward higher levels of automation with features like DRIVE PILOT, currently available on select S-Class and EQS models in certain U.S. markets. As the first certified Level 3 autonomous driving system, it allows for hands-free driving in specific conditions at speeds up to 40 mph on divided highways.

Looking ahead, MB.DRIVE ASSIST PRO++ will debut on the upcoming CLA EV, offering point-to-point driving with monitored driver supervision, including the ability to navigate intersections, stop signs, and traffic lights. Mercedes-Benz continues to test and refine new technologies focused on improving safety, reducing driver workload, and enhancing the overall driving experience.

10949 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70816

(225) 424-2241 | MBOBR.COM