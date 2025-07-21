Volunteer Spotlight: Evie Rogillio with Dream Day Foundation | By Kamryn Tramonte -

Evie Rogillio’s life was forever changed when her daughter, Emma, was diagnosed with brain cancer. The journey has reshaped her perspective, priorities and, ultimately, her purpose.

Ever since Emma’s diagnosis, St. Jude and the mission of the Dream Day Foundation has stayed close to her family’s heart. Over the years, Evie has become an ever-present volunteer with the organization, which raises funds for St. Jude and hosts special events for pediatric cancer patients and their families.

“There are a lot of familiar faces that we see, and it helps to be there together,” she says. “Like telling stories or sharing experiences, connecting, and just listening with open arms.”

When reflecting on an early experience with the Dream Day Fishing Galore event, Rogillio says it’s special to see these children play for a day and forget that they’re sick.

“And the families, too,” she adds. “They get to go outside the hospital and just have a day where you don’t have tests to run or blood drawn.”

Through the events, Rogillio says that supportive communities are formed, allowing families to not just connect, but to help one another in times of need. Recently, she was struck by an experience with a mother who had recently lost her daughter.

“One of the volunteers with me was like, ‘Should we ask? Should we say anything?’ and I said, ‘Of course,'” Rogillio explains. “Speaking about their child, it helps to remember them. She lit up when we asked about her.”

Rogillio shares that this experience helped her to get out of her comfort zone in ways she couldn’t have imagined before. She has been pushed to overcome some of her biggest fears, such as public speaking, in the name of St. Jude.

“I can never say no if it’s for St Jude,” she says. “I remind myself that it’s something bigger than me.”

Before volunteering, Rogillio questioned how she could benefit the Dream Day Foundation. But as she got involved more and more, she realized it’s about the little things. The more people that come together, the greater the impact.

“Anyone can give a hug,” she says. “You don’t need a lot of money to donate. You can give your time, that’s invaluable.”

To learn more about the Dream Day Foundation and how to get involved, visit the organization’s website here.