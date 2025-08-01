The Creatives: Bag and wallet designer Julia Graf | By Riley Bienvenu Bourgeois -

Julia Graf

Hometown: Loranger, Louisiana

Age: 29

Artistry: Bag and wallet designer

Online: daisiemaze.com, and @daisiemaze on Instagram

With a clever crease in her smile, Julia Graf talks about spreadsheets like an Italian master on Chef’s Table might monologue about tomatoes—with holistic obsession and gleeful gratitude.

For the handbag designer and creative behind the Daisie Maze line of purses, wallets, clutches, cross-body bags and bowl huggers, keeping track of everything is the secret ingredient to enjoying her artistry—still very much a side hustle, as she calls it.

It’s no surprise the Southeastern alum studied business administration.

“I like doing something from start to finish, and staying organized with it all, even if my sewing room looks like a hot mess sometimes,” Graf says.

In college, Graf saw a YouTube video about a skirt and thought, “I can make that.” She pulled out her late grandmother’s sewing machine and went for it. Between jobs during the pandemic, she made her first coin purse. As weeks turned into months without work, Daisie Maze was born. Graf, who is now a full-time embroiderer for Woman’s Hospital, quickly became a regular at arts markets in Baton Rouge and Hammond with her bold, eye-catching bags.

“The thing is, it’s not going to happen if you don’t just start, but you have to do it because you like doing it,” she says. “You’re not going to enjoy sitting out in the heat at a market on a Saturday if you don’t love making your thing and sharing it with other people. Loving it is the key.”

Playfully, Graf contrasts her classic, minimalist forms with maximalist patterns. Florals, fruits, butterflies and landscape elements cover much of her cotton-lined and faux leather products. Her handy toiletry bags boast a lineup of quirkier icons like snowballs, dinosaurs, donuts and rainbow-colored cats.

Five years in, Graf’s goal is less about expansion and more about balance. She took the summer off from markets to streamline her process, refocus on her most popular products and spend weekends with her wife sewing at home while streaming audiobooks and episodes of Dr. Who.

Spreadsheets help.

“I don’t skip out on seeing friends because I’m stressed out trying to finish something for a market anymore,” Graf says. “I’ve learned to live my life more balanced, and to fill in this passion project when and where I can. It should be fun, always.”