Perfect Pair: This couple's Valentine's Day collaboration is only the beginning

Last month, David Montgomery John and Bryce Glover unveiled the Valentine’s Day Duet—the first collaboration between their home fragrance and floral brands. The hand-delivered velvet flower boxes brimming with pink roses from The Bloom Room, paired with a DMJ Home Fragrance candle in the new scent R’oud, are complete with a handwritten note and serve as a decadent and dramatic soft launch for an even bigger collaboration that the two have planned.

Next month, the duo will take their partnership to the next level with the opening of Mood, a sophisticated storefront in the Oil Center District of Lafayette featuring both brands and promising a variety of luxury retail offerings.

“We’re going to have our products, along with a super curated selection of retail, John explains. “And we’ll launch Mood branded products in the fall.”

Since meeting at a concert in New Orleans in 2016, the couple have navigated career changes together and launched both businesses to pursue their passions.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Glover—then working for the state government—launched The Bloom Room. Inspired by watching Glover on his entrepreneurial journey and his father’s business acumen, John began experimenting with hand-poured candles as a way to put his chemistry knowledge to work in a fun and creative way.

Soon, Glover’s effortlessly elegant floral arrangements and John’s consciously crafted candles found raving fans. Since launching, DMJ Home Fragrance has grown to offer 15 scents, which are available in local retail shops, including The Queen Bee and March by Shane Griffin Designs. The company also crafts bespoke scents for brands like Gourmet Girls.

After a brief hiatus, The Bloom Room returned with the launch of the Valentine’s Duet, as Bryce balances the custom floral business with a full-time job. It’s a collaboration that only makes sense: flowers and candles. And now, the boutique floral company has launched a rebrand that will marry seamlessly into DMJ Home Fragrance and, soon enough, Mood, signaling a new chapter in the pair’s relationship–this time, an iconic business partnership.

“I think we play off of each other really well,” John says.

“We do,” Glover agrees. “We’re both creative, but Montgomery has more of a creative mindset, where I’m more structured and methodical.”

“Our personalities dance beautifully between personal and business,” John adds.

That balance—the best of both worlds—works. So when he made the bold decision to end his journey to becoming a physician’s assistant to pursue DMJ Home Fragrance full-time, his family, friends and Glover had no doubt it would work, too. And now, Mood, an idea for a lifestyle brand he’s been ruminating about for a while, is opening soon.

For the lifestyle brand, he draws inspiration from his childhood, which was immersed in ’70s fashion, bold colors and the work of Italian designers like Emilio Pucci, thanks to his mom’s style and penchant for creativity and color. “That’s very heavily influenced me in ways that I’m not even cognizant of,” he says. Think rich browns with pops of jewel tones for the branding and a carefully curated selection of luxury retail to help you craft any space into a mood.

“There’s ups and downs every day, of course, but it’s been worth it, it’s been very fulfilling,” John says. “And the decision to leave PA school— I don’t regret it for a second. Whenever I was creating Mood and doing all of my branding, I had Bryce and my mom in mind the entire time because it is something we all connect and bond on. And the brand is representative of all of us. And I don’t think I would enjoy doing these things without Bryce and my mom by my side, collaborating and working with me.”

To stay up-to-date on all things DMJ Home Fragrance, The Bloom Room and Mood, follow them on Instagram: @DMJhomefragrance and @thebloomroombr. Learn more about DMJ Home Fragrance and the bespoke fragrance collection available in the Capital City here.