My Favorite Things: Maranda Howell

Comfort food: My husband’s smothered pork shoulder and collard greens. Heaven on a plate.

Item in my makeup bag: Aquaphor. Honestly, it’s the thing that seals in all of the serums I use, but I’m not sure that it isn’t the real miracle product.

Kitchen item: My Elevated Craft shaker and my barspoon

Movie: Cast Away

Guilty pleasure: My New York Times puzzles subscription

Cocktail: Any sort of Negroni riff or rum cocktail

A place to have a shopping spree: Red Onion

Item in my wardrobe: My Celine “Sangle” bag. I’ve had it for several years, but it’s timeless.