Photo by Collin Richie.

My Favorite Things: Daniel Hutchinson

|
By
-

Director of Hotel Operations, Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel

Place for lunch: My wife and I love getting lunch at Agave Blue

Way to spend $20: Hitting golf balls at the driving range with my son

TV Show: The White Lotus or Ted Lasso

White Lotus. Photo courtesy HBO Max.

Childhood memory: Going to NHRA races in Houston with my dad

Item from the farmer’s market: Local honey or homemade jams

Photo by Jordan Hefler.

Summertime cocktail: Ranch Water or Mexican Mule

Local for date night: Overpass Merchant and some ice cream at Gail’s afterwards

Gail’s. Photo by Jenn Ocken.

