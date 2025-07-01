My Favorite Things: Daniel Hutchinson | By inRegister Staff -

Director of Hotel Operations, Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel

Place for lunch: My wife and I love getting lunch at Agave Blue

Way to spend $20: Hitting golf balls at the driving range with my son

TV Show: The White Lotus or Ted Lasso

Childhood memory: Going to NHRA races in Houston with my dad

Item from the farmer’s market: Local honey or homemade jams

Summertime cocktail: Ranch Water or Mexican Mule

Local for date night: Overpass Merchant and some ice cream at Gail’s afterwards