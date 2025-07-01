My Favorite Things: Daniel Hutchinson
Director of Hotel Operations, Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel
Place for lunch: My wife and I love getting lunch at Agave Blue
Way to spend $20: Hitting golf balls at the driving range with my son
TV Show: The White Lotus or Ted Lasso
Childhood memory: Going to NHRA races in Houston with my dad
Item from the farmer’s market: Local honey or homemade jams
Summertime cocktail: Ranch Water or Mexican Mule
Local for date night: Overpass Merchant and some ice cream at Gail’s afterwards