Blushing Brides: Marisssa McKey makes bridal dreams come true through makeup artistry | By Jeff Roedel -

Marissa McKey

Hometown: Denham Springs, Louisiana

Age: 32

Artistry: Owner, McKey Bridal; on-site bridal hair and makeup

Online: mckeybridalco.com, @mckeybridal on Instagram

“Something old and something new” may be part of a classic good luck tradition for weddings, but as a job description, it perfectly suits Marissa McKey’s personality, too.

“The foundation of what I do physically with cosmetics stays the same, but it’s always new clients and new locations,” says the makeup artist who once thought she wanted to be a veterinarian. “This turned out to be the perfect mix for a career for me.”

After returning home from a Disney internship at 18, the Denham Springs native started working for a popular beauty retailer at the Mall of Louisiana. A few years later, she completed her cosmetology training and had repeat customers asking if they could book her privately for their events.

“I was not interested at all in makeup in high school,” says McKey. “I was into singing, writing songs and poetry. But once I went out on my own as a makeup artist, I just knew it was the right path for me.”

Contrary to some Southern trends, McKey sidesteps overly done makeup application, preferring a softer, more timeless look.

“I’ve never liked the pageant vibe or really harsh and heavy makeup,” McKey says. “Most brides book us because they want our specific look.”

Celebrating a decade of her career this month, McKey is highly active and personable on social media, where she initially interacts with and gets to know most new clients. She has also built out a team of 12, offering hair and makeup services for ceremonies across South Louisiana and destination weddings far beyond. This spring, her team worked a wedding in the British Virgin Islands.

“It’s an emotionally and physically demanding job,” says McKey, who books multiple weddings on weekends, spending 45 minutes with wedding party members and 90 minutes with each bride. “If you’re solo, there’s kind of a ceiling for how much you can do.”

Collaboration has been key to McKey growing and expanding her artistry, but the heart of her creative career lies in one-on-one interactions, where the confidence her cosmetic magic instills in her clients and the memories she helps them create are at the forefront.

“You can do the best makeup job all day, but if you’re not personable and kind and you don’t connect with the client, that’s what they are going to remember,” McKey says. “And you want every one of their memories of that day to be sweet ones.”