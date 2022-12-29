Need some design inspo? Check out our most-viewed interiors stories of 2022

This year, we had the opportunity to step inside the blooming colors and unique designs of multiple homes both near and far, talking to their decorators and designers for a peek behind the scenes of their creative process.

To gather some more interior design inspiration before 2023 rolls around, we’re revisiting your three most-viewed inRegister home design stories of 2022.

Click the titles of the stories below to read the full features:

3. From traditional to anything but, the home of Mike and Lexie Polito is a study in going bold

“Colorful” barely even covers the vibrant, playful atmosphere inside the home of Mike and Lexie Polito, which features works by Louisiana artist Ashley Longshore alongside luxurious textures, unexpected details, and even a Champagne vending machine in the kitchen.

2. A new Kappa Kappa Gamma house at LSU embraces its past while focusing on the future

In this grand mansion designed by Susan Trousdale Interiors, shades of blue make for a comfortable, but elegant meeting and living space for its members. The modern design makes this house a timeless beauty you can’t keep your eyes off.

1. The mountains of North Carolina make a majestic backdrop for a vacation home with designer touches

In a far cry from Baton Rouge, the vacation home of Jacques Molaison and Albert Nolan provides scenic views and the sounds of nature right in their backyard. The newly renovated vacation home gives a fresh look to traditional interior design, and you loved looking at it more than any other home this year.