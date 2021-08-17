Expert tips for making an existing bathroom feel larger

When square footage is limited and you’re working with what you already have, it’s all about making those small decisions that can have a huge impact on your space. But how can you ensure every aspect of your design is working toward that same goal? Interior decorator Erica Moffatt of Ophelia Home offers several ways to give your room a more open feel without blowing out walls.

First and foremost, an oversized mirror will drastically impact the space, Moffatt says, pointing to the room featured here as a prime example.

“The existing vanity mirrors were replaced with one large continuous mirror that now runs from left to right along the entire wall of the bathroom,” she says. “This elongates the narrow space, allows the 9-foot ceilings to appear taller, and facilitates a greater reflection of light from the single window in the bathroom, as well as from any light produced from the decorative sconces and overhead fixtures.”

But don’t stop there. Although the power of a mirror should never be underestimated, color palette and materials can also aid in the pursuit.

“The white quartz along with the wall and cabinet color selections were strategically chosen to enhance the diffusion of light, therefore creating a larger sense of space for the clients,” she explains. “Light colors fare well when creating the illusion of a larger, more open space.”

Moffatt’s next suggestion: Utilize your lines.

In this featured bathroom, the wall of new, expanded cabinetry was once two separate vanities broken up by a center doorway, Moffatt recalls. “This did nothing but generate more lines and breaks on the main linear wall in the bathroom, creating various angles and shadows which inevitably gave way to a dark and cramped feeling overall.”

Finally, tile size can make all the difference.

“If you are renovating, shy away from tiny mosaics or smaller-scale field tiles for backsplash and flooring,” says Moffatt. “Those come with tiny designs and patterns, consist of more grout lines, and inevitably compact an already small space. A 24 x 24-inch porcelain tile for the bathroom allows the surface square footage of this narrow space to seem larger than what it is.”

