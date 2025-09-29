These local nursery items are needs, not wants | By Bre Pizzolato -

For those patiently awaiting the arrival of a little bundle of joy, there are few things more fun than shopping for nursery décor. There’s such a lighthearted giddiness in shopping for the selection of items that will create a special place where your baby will grow, play and (hopefully) sleep. And as the nursery comes together, it means the day you’re destined to welcome your family’s newest member is nearer than ever.

Whether you’re strictly adhering to a theme or decorating on the whims of your heart’s desires, these local nursery décor finds will help you get started.

Babyletto Spruce Tree Bookcase

Add a bookshelf alongside the crib and rocking chair as part of your nursery essentials. After all, reading to your child is one of the most meaningful ways to nurture their development. This Spruce Tree Bookcase, available at Cullen’s Babyland, will fit a variety of motifs and any color scheme. Plus, it creates the opportunity for those bittersweet moments of watching your little one reach for and eventually grab from each shelf with ease.

Suitcase Set

A quaint and functional addition to any shelf, these vintage-style suitcase sets from Oh Baby! offer charming storage while doubling as a decorative accent. Once kids enter toddlerhood, these make a fun addition to imaginative play or an easy way to help keep toys from cluttering your backseat (good luck!).

Baby Animal Toile Decorative Pillow

You have the lovies and blankets, but what about a tiny, adorable pillow? These baby animal toile decorative pillows at Olly Olly are precious for nursery chairs and cribs. Plus, they will make tummy time even cuter.

White Arch Wall Mirror

This white arch wall mirror from HighlandSide is a classic for a reason. It easily brightens any nursery with a touch of timeless elegance. Flank it with shelves or a bow holder to complete the look.

19th-Century French Commode

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue. Arguably, this antique French commode with original black marble and brass hardware from The Corbel serves as an all-in-one piece. It’s perfect for storing clothes, bedding and blankets while adding a touch of whimsical charm to any nursery design.

Gold Hummingbird Blush Canvas

This handmade gold hummingbird art piece, available at The Queen Bee, will bring an uplifting, graceful energy to a little girl’s nursery. With the hummingbird symbolizing joy and resilience, it serves as a timeless reminder throughout the many seasons of childhood.

Welcome Baby Banner

While in the final stages of nesting with my oldest, I insisted that the lawn needed new landscaping, including fresh potted flowers on the porch and seasonal wreaths on each door. “He needs to know our home is welcoming,” I explained to my (very patient) husband. “Our newborn?” he clarified.

All that to say, this Welcome Baby banner from Lulu and Bean is a must-have for creating a warm welcome for your bundle of joy. And while they’ll feel it from your love, care and cuddles, this piece of nursery décor will spell it out for them—just in case.