Peek into some of our favorite outdoor spaces

With warm weather finally here to stay, it’s time to move entertaining outside. Since it’s likely that your outdoor area has gone neglected for the past few months, we rounded up some of our favorite spaces from past issues of inRegister to offer some much-needed outdoor inspiration. Click on the images below for a closer look:
- Situated on the LSU Lakes, the Balhoffs' home, which was featured in the July 2018 issue, includes a second-story balcony complete with fans, making it perfect for afternoons outside. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The Hills' outdoor space acts as an extension of the interior, with plush furniture and pale colors. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Featured as the May 2018 cover story, the James Grace House's expansive porch overlooks its vibrant garden. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- January 2019 cover subjects John and Marty Engquist enjoy views of the Mississippi River and downtown Baton Rouge from their contemporary condo. Photo by Marianna Massey.
- Tricia Day and Joe Simmons' greenhouse acts as an extension of their home. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Telich Custom Homes created this light and bright outdoor kitchen, complete with a heated pool by Makaira Pools and Landscape and diamond-shaped cast concrete tiles underfoot. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- The Strohscheins' outdoor entertaining space maintains classic Louisiana elements like warm brick and copper. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- To accommodate their miniature horse Mini Pearl, the Hills' included elements like swinging doors in their outdoor area. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.
- Who can resist a yacht? This one, with interiors designed by Colleen Waguespack, allows for maximum comfort with a large banquette, while red pillows key into the nautical theme. Photo by Onne van der Wal.
- The Engquists' Clinton home was also featured in the January 2019 cover story. The couple's expansive outdoor area overlooks a private lake. Photo courtesy Fotosold.
For more ideas, check out this story from the inRegister archives.
