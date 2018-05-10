Porch perfect: Set your outdoor space with some of our favorite al fresco finds

A proper Southern house is not complete without a shady spot for swinging and sipping. Cozy furniture paired with entertaining essentials can turn that once-forgotten outdoor space into your family’s new favorite place.

Red Onion

This basket is filled with goodies to decorate your perfect porch. Keep this in the corner to transform a couch or a swing into something more cozy and inviting.

LD Linens & Decor

These coasters are the perfect table-toppers and drinking partners.

Add this unique flowerpot to bring some life to your front porch.

Make serving simple with the perfect entertaining accessory. These leaf trays add a bit of fun and functionality to any table.

Nadeau

This pouf from Nadeau is a bright idea for offering comfortable and casual seating.

Louisiana Nursery

Bring a touch of personality to the porch by adding a favorite plant to this blue-glazed pot.

Dixon Smith Interiors

Durable yet modern thanks to its resin wicker frame, the Del Mar Club Chair is chic and practical–and available in a variety of Sunbrella upholstery fabrics.

Pair the club chair with this table for easy entertaining.

All Wood Furniture

Not all seating should be stationary. Swing the day away on this handcrafted cypress swing from All Wood.