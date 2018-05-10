Porch perfect: Set your outdoor space with some of our favorite al fresco finds

MADISON BENNETT
| HOMES
The porch of the James Grace House is equipped with rocking chairs for viewing the grounds' lush gardens. To see more of the James Grace House, check out our May cover story. Photo by Melissa Oivanki.

A proper Southern house is not complete without a shady spot for swinging and sipping. Cozy furniture paired with entertaining essentials can turn that once-forgotten outdoor space into your family’s new favorite place.

Red Onion

Rug, $101; pillows, $63 & $73; basket, $205

This basket is filled with goodies to decorate your perfect porch. Keep this in the corner to transform a couch or a swing into something more cozy and inviting.

LD Linens & Decor

Coasters, $7.95 each

These coasters are the perfect table-toppers and drinking partners.

Clay flowerpot, $8.95

Add this unique flowerpot to bring some life to your front porch.

Leaf trays, $89

Make serving simple with the perfect entertaining accessory. These leaf trays add a bit of fun and functionality to any table.

Nadeau

Canvas pouf, $82

This pouf from Nadeau is a bright idea for offering comfortable and casual seating.

Louisiana Nursery

Blue glazed pot, $119.99

Bring a touch of personality to the porch by adding a favorite plant to this blue-glazed pot.

Dixon Smith Interiors

Del Mar Club Chair, Southern Home Outdoor

Durable yet modern thanks to its resin wicker frame, the Del Mar Club Chair is chic and practical–and available in a variety of Sunbrella upholstery fabrics.

Del Mar End Table, Southern Home Outdoor

Pair the club chair with this table for easy entertaining.

All Wood Furniture

Lumbar swing, $229-$309

Not all seating should be stationary. Swing the day away on this handcrafted cypress swing from All Wood.

