Steal the scene: Fresh from the shower

The master bathroom of this A. Hays Town house in Bocage subdivision was separated into a maze of mighty small rooms, including individual spaces for his and her vanities, the bathtub, shower and closets. It was dark. It was dated. And it was downright ripe for a renovation.

Enter Richard Ourso and Logan Wheeler Ramirez of Ourso Designs, who put together a plan to tear down walls and reconfigure the layout into an aesthetically pleasing area. Along with Frank McArdle of Big River Construction, they not only won rave reviews for the bathroom transformation—they won the Louisiana Remodeling Excellence Award for first place bathroom remodel over $20,000. Trophy in hand, Ramirez shares with us the details that transformed this bathroom from tight to terrific.